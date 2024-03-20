State lawmakers propose ethnicity box for Middle Eastern, North African communities

There’s a bill hoping to make its way to the House floor that represents a large population that call San Diego home. The California MENA Inclusion Act hopes to bring more attention to collecting demographic data on people who identify as Middle Eastern and North African.

San Diego has one of the largest populations of Middle Eastern and North African communities. Amin Nash, policy and research coordinator for the Arab American Civic Council, said specifically in El Cajon, almost 40% of the population identifies as such.

“I would identify as Arab American. I would identify as Iraqi American, but there's Iranian Americans part of this, there's Armenian Americans part of this. We put in a lot of work as a village” Nash said.

But still, many feel forgotten.

“I remember not seeing the box there, and it was hard," Nash said. "It was like, 'Who am I?'"

California State Assemblymember Bill Essayli introduced a bill called AB 2763, also known as the California MENA Inclusion Act. The bill would require all state departments, agencies and commissions that collect demographic data to include a Middle East or North African category.

“It forces us to collect data, which has been hard to do,” Doris Bittar with the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee said.

That data is used on things like the U.S. Census or in places like doctors' offices and hospitals.

“Collecting data is important and that would be collecting data on our health issues, which are not Caucasian issues,” Bittar said.

But for many, a bill like the California MENA Inclusion Act means more than just box on a form. It’s a way to own their identity.

“It's going to be life changing for a lot of people,” Nash said.

The California MENA Inclusion Act is in the very early stages. Backers of the bill are currently waiting for committee referral, which could be announced this week.