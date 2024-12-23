San Diego County

Essential San Diego County services operate on Christmas, most parks remain open

All county offices will resume normal business hours Dec. 26

By City News Service

The San Diego County Administration building is shown on a sunny day in this undated photo.
NBC 7

San Diego County public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed Christmas Day.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue to operate through the holiday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will also remain open, according to county officials.

The following county locations will be closed during the holiday:

  • Fallbrook Community Center
  • Lakeside Community Center
  • Spring Valley Community Center
  • Spring Valley Gymnasium
  • 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)
  • Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers
  • Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool
  • San Elijo Nature Center
  • Santa Ysabel Nature Center
Camping reservations can be made online at reservations.sdparks.org. The Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

County public health clinics will also be closed during the holiday. All county offices will resume normal business hours Dec. 26.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego County
