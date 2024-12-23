Essential San Diego County services operate on Christmas, most parks remain open

San Diego County public offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed Christmas Day.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue to operate through the holiday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will also remain open, according to county officials.

The following county locations will be closed during the holiday:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers

Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

San Elijo Nature Center

Santa Ysabel Nature Center

Camping reservations can be made online at reservations.sdparks.org. The Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

County public health clinics will also be closed during the holiday. All county offices will resume normal business hours Dec. 26.