Escondido Union High School District Adds Electric Buses to Fleet

The Escondido Union High School District rolled out its new electric buses Wednesday, which now make up 30% of its fleet.

The wheels, they still go 'round and 'round on these new buses, but the district said the electric versions are more eco-friendly than their traditional counterparts.

In all, EUHSD added six electric buses to its fleet in an effort to be environmentally friendly and champion sustainability efforts.

The new buses will replace the diesel-powered buses currently in service and will be used to transport students to and from school, as well as for school field trips and other student transportation needs.

The state of California has mandated that 60 percent of school bus fleets are energy efficient by the year 2040, so this is a good start for the EUHSD.

According to the American School Bus Council, electric buses:

Reduce emissions by up to 100 percent

Save up to 60 percent in fuel costs compared to diesel

Reduce maintenance costs by 50 percent

Reduce noise pollution

The new buses are the first electric buses for the EUHSD.