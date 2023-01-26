Escondido Union School District

Escondido Unified School District Makes Changes to Recruit, Hire Staff Faster

By Tania Luviano

Escondido Union School District headquarters
Elroy Spatcher

The Escondido Union School District wants to be the place where job applicants can walk in for an interview and walk out with a job offer.

The district is having more trouble finding employees now than Superintendent Luis Ibarra said he's ever seen in his nine years with the district.

"It’s not just us, it was all districts across the county. You just have to go out and about, in malls you see jobs wanted, at restaurants," Ibarra said.

At Farr Elementary School, Principal Su-yan de Santiago hasn't been able to find a bilingual teacher's assistant, so he's had to find ways to make sure the work gets done.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"It’s difficult to find or fill out a position," Santiago said. "Luckily we have a strong team here and all hands on deck  and everyone steps in to support each other — library, front office, myself, our team."

Ibarra said the district had to take a closer look at how it was hiring new staff members.

"We looked at our recruitment cycle and it used to take between three and four weeks to recruit from beginning to end. It was a long process, and you and I both know you can go to McDonald's or any store and come out with a job, so we had to change our process," he said.

Local

maya millete Jan 17

ICYMI: Here’s What Happened Each Day During the Hearing for Larry Millete, Ordered to Stand Trial in Wife Maya’s Murder

Crime and Courts 7 mins ago

Man Arrested. Passed Out. In Stolen Car. Parked at San Diego Police Station: SDPD

Changes Ibarra said were implemented in November have led to more hires, and they're still looking for dozens more for the district’s 24 schools.

"You can walk in into a recruitment event and walkout with and offer of employment in one day," John Albert, Human resources and assistant superintendent

They also have a partnership with Palomar Community College, where thanks to the P3 Program, high school students start their education career while in school.

"They’re working full time as a parent educator and they’re also taking classes with Palomar College on our school site, earning an AA degree that the district pays for,"

Passion for education is the primary quality the district is looking for.

This article tagged under:

Escondido Union School District
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us