Escondido revitalization project nears completion after years of construction

For the last few years, Escondido's downtown area has been getting a makeover through the city's Grand Avenue Vision Project, a $15 million investment to revitalize the neighborhood.

In the heart of that downtown sits Track City Records, one of the newer businesses along Grand Avenue. Among some of the greatest hits on vinyl, the shop also encourages people to get familiar with the local music scene.

"We have performers every now and then," said Bel Dacumos, one of the owners of Track City Records. "You wouldn't expect it to be in this small town, all those talents," said Dacumos.

Track City Records opened last December, and business has been pretty steady. But as Dacumos explains, that was only recently the case.

"When they closed it down in January, we had a good couple of weeks run, and then we didn't realize that the foot traffic slowed down," said Dacumos.

As part of the Grand Avenue Vision Project, which broke ground in 2022, sidewalks in the downtown area were essentially doubled, more parking spaces were added, and restaurants got to expand or keep their outdoor eating areas. Additionally, more streetlights were installed in and around parts of the neighborhood.

"I think the ultimate long-term of how it's going to affect the downtown businesses is going to be positive," said Curtis Robertson, the assistant manager at the Escondido Antique Mall. The shop has been around for about 40 years.

Robertson said that he has seen his fair share of revitalization projects over the years, including one in North Park in the 1990's. The project in Escondido, according to Robertson, has been mostly smooth sailing.

"It impacted the street a little bit with the remodeling, but I think the general outcome of what's happening now is very, very positive," said Robertson.

The project was slated to wrap up before the end of Spring. In a statement to NBC 7, The Escondido Downtown Business Association said that construction is "complete for now".

"We hope to find funding in the future to improve the blocks between Center City Parkway and Maple Street and from Juniper to Ivy," said Carol Rogers, the Vice President of the Escondido Downtown Business Association.

"With the addition of modern roundabouts and expanded sidewalks, Grand Avenue is now more pedestrian-friendly than ever. These improvements invite residents and visitors alike to explore, shop, dine, and enjoy the unique charm of our historic downtown," said Rogers.

Only time will tell how much foot traffic the project will bring as we head into the summer months, but you will find a lot of optimism among some of the businesses along Grand Avenue.

"Escondido's here on the map, not just a dot on the location," said Dacumos.

The city plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 13, to celebrate the completion of the project. The event also coincides with the city's Cruisin' Grand, which features classic cars all along the downtown area.