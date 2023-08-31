Escondido police investigating fight between students, bus driver outside of San Pasqual High School

The Escondido Police Department has opened an investigation into a fight involving three students and a bus driver.

The incident happened at a bus stop in front of San Pasqual High School on Tuesday afternoon. Video of the fight is making the rounds on social media.

A 16-year-old witness named Osvaldo said he was a passenger on the #350 bus and saw the three girls in the video arguing amongst themselves on board. At some point, the driver confronted them.

"The bus driver asked them if they are going to be arguing to handle it outside," Osvaldo said. “He told her if she didn’t leave he would call the cops, and she said, "Call them then.' When he tried to call they all started leaving the bus."

Gabriel, another witness, said he was only steps away when it spilled onto the sidewalk.

“I saw how she got him by the shoulders and tried to slam him on the ground," Gabriel said.

One of the girls in the video, who appears to be kicking the driver, yelled to a bystander trying to break up the fight, "He f------ shoved me."

An Escondido Police Department spokesperson said the bus driver was in his 70s. He did not appear seriously injured. It was not clear if anyone else was injured as the others took off after the altercation.

Escondido police is trying to set up interviews with the driver and the students, according to the spokesperson. The driver or the students haven't been identified as suspects.

At the time of the fight, witnesses said there were less than 50 students in the area in front of the school. The fight lasted less than a minute.

"The [North County Transit District] is concerned about the unfortunate incident that occurred at a bus stop near San Pasqual High School. MV Transportation (MV), NCTD’s contractor for bus operations and the employer of the bus driver, is actively conducting an investigation," NCTD spokesperson Colleen Windsor said in a statement.

Escondido police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

Escondido Union High School District Superintendent Jon Peterson also released a statement saying the district is launching its own investigation in conjunction with police and the NCTD.

Many San Pasqual students take NCTD buses to and from school. Students tell NBC 7 scuffles like this one are rare.

"It was pretty hectic. I didn’t expect that to happen on a bus," junior student Natalia added.