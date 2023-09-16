Crime and Courts

Escondido police arrest sexual assault suspect who lured victims to his apartment via Grindr

Police say that when the victims arrived at the residence, the man who answered the door was not the same person from the Grindr profile

By City News Service

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting four men after luring them to his apartment in Escondido via the dating app Grindr, where he was posing as a white man under a fake name, police said Saturday.

Over the past four months, police received reports of four men who chatted with another male via the LGBTQ+ dating app and agreed to meet at his apartment in the city, according to the Escondido Police Department.

More San Diego County news:

San Diego Sep 15

Tuberculosis exposure at 2 Chuze Fitness locations not connected to SDSU case: San Diego County

san marcos Sep 15

San Marcos teen arrested for allegedly making ghost guns at home

Police say that when the men arrived at the residence, the man who answered the door was not the same person from the Grindr profile. He told the victims that the man they were there to meet was his roommate but was not home.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police said the victims were then forcibly restrained and sexually assaulted. Two of the victims allegedly witnessed the suspect with a handgun.

On Friday, detectives from the Escondido PD, assisted by members of a SWAT team, served a search warrant and arrested Tobias Bartee at his residence.

"The suspect was using photographs of other people and portraying them as himself," police said.

Bartee was arrested on suspicion of kidnap with intent to commit rape, sodomy by force, oral copulation by force, assault with intent to commit rape and strangulation.

Police urged anyone who may have been a victim of Bartee to contact Detective Jesse Santaniello at 760-839-4768.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsEscondidoDating Apps
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us