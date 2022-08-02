Escondido PD: Woman With Bomb, Outstanding Warrant Arrested After Traffic Stop

Officers took a 35-year-old woman into custody in North County Monday night after they said they found an explosive device in a vehicle.

Melissa Vasquez, who had an outstanding warrant. was pulled over by Escondido Police near the Jack in the Box in the 200 block of Felicita Avenue, investigators said. While she was being taken into custody, police saw the device in the car and called out the bomb squad, who disabled the device.

Vasquez, who is being held at the Vista Detention Facility, is not eligible for bail. She faces two felony charges, for transportation of a controlled substance and possession of an explosive device in public. She is due in court in Vista on Thursday.