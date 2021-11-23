Escondido Police Department

Escondido PD Officer Laid to Rest After 2-Year Battle With Brain Cancer

By City News Service

EPD/NBC 7

An Escondido police officer who died last week following a nearly two-year battle with cancer was laid to rest Tuesday.

Brett Byler died Nov. 14 from glioblastoma. He was 32.

After a brain tumor was discovered in February 2020, Byler underwent surgery and "numerous treatments, all while spending as much time as he possibly could with his family and loved ones," according to an Escondido Police Department statement.

He is survived by his wife, Mariah, and their three young daughters Brynlee, Barrett and Bellamy.

Prior to working for Escondido police, Byler served in the Marine Corps and as a police officer with the Department of Defense and the San Diego Police Department.

Escondido Police Chief Ed Varso called Byler "an outstanding police officer" who "will always be remembered for his love of police work and his phenomenal sense of humor. In fact, during my last visit with Brett, he was still enjoying his time watching videos of vehicle pursuits. Brett LOVED being a cop!"

The procession went along Interstate 15 and onto Centre CIty Parkway and continued north through the city.

