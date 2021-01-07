Escondido Massage Therapist Arrested for Sexual Battery, Police Looking for Additional Victims

A massage therapist who operated a massage therapy business in Escondido has been arrested for multiple sexual battery charges stemming from three incidents. Police are also looking for additional victims that have not come forward.

In December, the Escondido Police Department began investigating an allegation of sexual battery involving Patrick Graham Stone, 36, who operated a massage therapy business called Stone Medical Group, located at 1299 E. Pennsylvania Ave. Ste. A.

A female victim reported in December to the police that Stone had inappropriately touched her in a sexual manner during a massage she received from him at his business. On January 6, a second female victim reported being inappropriately touched by Stone in a similar manner while getting a massage.

On January 7, detectives from EPD conducted an undercover sting operation where Stone inappropriately touched a female detective. He was arrested for multiple sexual battery charges stemming from the three incidents.

Stone will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

EPD is seeking help from the public identifying any other victims who have not come forward. Those who believe they were a victim or have any information regarding this investigation can contact Escondido Police Detective Lee Stewart at 760-839-4422 or you can leave a tip online or by phone.

