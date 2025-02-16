Escondido in search of artists for Grand Avenue roundabout art project

A big new art project is coming to Escondido, and the city is looking for artists to make it happen.

A brand new sculpture is set to take center stage at the Grand Avenue roundabout, a key downtown intersection that's currently under construction. This is a rare chance to create something iconic and leave a lasting mark on Escondido’s growing public art scene.

The project doesn’t stop at just one sculpture, artists will also have the option to include additional companion pieces, making this an even bigger creative opportunity.

The city is officially launching a Request for Qualifications to find the perfect artist to bring the theme "Uniquely Escondido" to life.

The Public Art Commission, along with community input, will review submissions and narrow it down to three to five finalists. From there, the selected artists will develop detailed proposals, which will then be shared with the public for feedback.

Mayor Dane White is all for the project. He says the sculpture will be a defining piece for downtown Escondido, and that community input is a big deal in making sure the artwork resonates with everyone.

Once the feedback is in, The Public Art Commission and City Council will make the final call.

The winning artist will start working on the sculpture soon after, with installation set for January 2026.

If you’re an artist and want in on this landmark project, get all the details and apply here.

The deadline to submit your application is February 28 at 5 p.m.