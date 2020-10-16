Escondido House Fire Displaces Family, Kills Cat Overnight

An Escondido family was forced out of their home Friday after flames ravaged through their house overnight, according to firefighters.

At about 2:40 a.m., the fire began to rip through the garage and extended to half of the house. Firefighters said the blaze became difficult to access once the flames reached the attic.

After calling for a second alarm and receiving aid from San Marcos and Rancho Santa Fe fire departments, as well as response from the Escondido Police Department, crews were able to knock down the blaze in about an hour.

Although the fire was ultimately contained to the house, a neighboring home was evacuated as a precaution.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the inferno, but one cat died, authorities said.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.