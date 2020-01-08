Escondido Grandmother Counting Blessings After Truck Plows Into Home

An Escondido grandmother and her grand kids are counting their blessings after their neighbor accidentally barreled his pick-up truck into their kitchen at time when they’re normally eating breakfast.

The disaster happened on East Grand Avenue near North Ash Street at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The children would be up watching TV or asking what’s for breakfast at that time. For whatever reason, they all slept in. We all slept in,” Christine Guerrero said.

Guerrero calls the near miss a miracle, and said you can't tell her anything different.

“I know for a fact it was a miracle. The universe was on my side that day,” she said.

Guerrero was told her neighbor pressed the gas instead of the brake and accelerated into the wall of her kitchen. The 4,000-pound vehicle stopped just two inches away from the kennel where little Pip and two other dogs were sleeping.

The city red tagged the home, which means it was deemed unsafe to live in. Guerrero has been allowed back to retrieve personal belongings, but she and her grandchildren will have to wait until they can return there to live.

Though the incident has temporarily turned her life upside down, it's an accident she said she can easily forgive.

“Stuff happens. I'm not a hater,” she said. “I’m hoping for the best for him. I'm sure he's going through a lot.”

Guerrero was back at the home Wednesday collecting family mementos and discovering which ones she’s lost, like her prized mahogany table that now lies broken to pieces in a trash pile outside the house with the rest of her damaged furniture.

The family could have to wait longer than three months before repairs are made. One fix Guerrero is hoping for is a sturdier fence.

Guerrero said she does have renter’s insurance which will help for a while, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to giver the family extra support.