Neighbors Rush to Help Burning Escondido Apartment

Neighbors rushed to help as a fire burned a second-story apartment unit in Escondido Wednesday morning.

The fire began at around 9:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Juniper Street, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

Neighbor Carmen Contreras told NBC 7 she saw a bush on fire while on her way to work.

“When we came out, the fire was just on the bush, and by the time we were, you know, trying to make it all go out, we, kind of, just saw it traveling up,” Contreras said.

Parts of the exterior of the two-story building was charred black. A window was broken, and there was a hole in the roof of the apartment unit.

Contreras said other neighbors in the area tried to douse the flames with a hose as the Escondido Fire Department made its way to the scene.

“When you see fire, you become scared,” Contreras said. “You think immediately the safety of people.”

The blaze’s origin was a few hundred feet away from Canvas Church to the north and Westminster Presbyterian Church to the south.

The Escondido Fire Department, the Escondido Police Department, and the San Diego Humane Society responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

