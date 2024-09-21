Escondido family offers $10K reward to find driver in hit-and-run that killed teen

An Escondido family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver who struck and killed a 14-year-old boy last month.

The incident happened on the night of Aug. 8. Angel Ornelas, Jr. was riding his skateboard in the 1100 block of North Fig Street when a car hit him and sped off.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with a brain injury. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

Angel’s parents said he was about to enter his freshman year at Escondido High School. He loved playing sports, had joined the football team and was practicing hard before the start of the school year.

Now, his family is offering a $10,000 reward in hopes that someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest.

"This is an innocent child, a 14-year-old child, that did not deserve to die," Miriam Ponce, Angel's mother, told NBC 7 on Friday. "If you find it in your heart to come forward, just put yourself in our positions. This could be your son, your nephew, your friend, your little brother — just find it in your heart to speak up."

Escondido Police Department The Escondido Police Department released this photo from a surveillance camera showing what it believes is the vehicle in the hit-and-run that occurred on Aug. 8.

After the crash, investigators said they believed the teen was hit by a dark gray sedan. Escondido police released a picture this week from some surveillance footage and said they think it's a newer model Honda Civic.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.

The 14 year-old boy died Monday after the car hit him earlier this month. NBC 7's Omari Fleming shows us the outpouring of support at the vigil.