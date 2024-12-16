Escondido declares emergency for creek contamination they say caused by homeless encampements

Escondido officials announced a local emergency Sunday following initial testing of water conditions in Escondido Creek near Harmony Grove, which they say is due to contamination related to homeless encampments in the area.

The city said it is "taking decisive action to address significant environmental and public health concerns." The emergency proclamation will enable personnel to address risks posed by contamination in the creek bed area, ensuring the health of residents and safeguarding natural resources, according to officials.

A recent water quality test conducted by the city showed elevated bacteria populations that include the following:

Coliform bacteria populations two to three times higher than generally acceptable standards for safe and sanitary human contact, with Enterococcus bacteria levels generally seven to 14 higher than acceptable standards for human contact. One location near an encampment showed an Enterococcus population over 23 time the acceptable standard;

Both Coliform and Enterococci are typically used as so-called "indicator" bacteria whose presence is indicative of the overall bacteria population;

The presence of trash and human waste, coupled with the bacteria populations, indicate both harm to the waterway and an unsafe human living condition.

The city said it is also in the process of providing advance notice to those affected in the area, with officials contacting nearby residents and businesses.

Emergency efforts will include collaboration with local non-profit service providers and regulatory agencies.

The Church of God Escondido will serve as a staging area for outreach and support services during the process. Fencing will be installed to prevent further damage and contamination, while vegetation and debris will be removed to help restore environmental health, officials said.

A second phase of cleanup will be conducted once the fencing is in place, according to a statement from the city.

"This is not an overnight process," Deputy City Manager Chris McKinney said in a statement. "While you will see progress, ratifying the emergency order, securing necessary resources, and connecting people with support services are essential first steps before fencing or other remediation efforts can begin."

City officials also said they were sensitive to the needs of the local homeless population.

"We understand the sensitivity of this issue, especially during the holiday season," City Manager Sean McGlynn said. "Our goal is to balance urgent environmental, public health and safety needs with empathy for those impacted by these actions."

A City Council meeting will be held Monday beginning at 4 p.m. to ratify the proclamation and request that the council earmark $4 million from city reserves to address the public health and environmental risks affecting the area.

The following community partners will be involved in Escondido's efforts: