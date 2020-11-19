Escondido

Escondido Debuts New Outdoor Fitness Center

Local leaders are searching for Fitness Court Ambassadors to partner with the city and offer free exercise classes and workshops

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A look at the new Fitness Center at Mountain View Park in Escondido.
City of Escondido

An outdoor fitness center now open to the public made its debut Wednesday in Escondido as part of a nationwide initiative to build more accessible healthy infrastructure.

Escondido announced it has been selected as the first “Model City” in the region and as such, will be installing a total of five Fitness Courts throughout the North County city. Those centers offer residents the chance to exercise outdoors with new equipment.

The first completed fitness center was built in Mountain View Park and includes guidance on how to use the equipment.

A sign guides visitors on how to use the Fitness Center.
City of Escondido
A sign guides visitors on how to use the Fitness Center.

With it, the seven-station center allows visitors to work on their agility, core and bend, as well as focus on other activities like lunges, squats, pulls and pushes. A free mobile application is also available to help participants maximize their workouts with the new equipment.

Local leaders are searching for Fitness Court Ambassadors to partner with the city and offer free exercise classes and workshops for residents.

The Fitness Court project was launched by the National Fitness Campaign, a nationwide organization that partners with cities to create healthy infrastructure.

To learn more about the Fitness Court, or how to become an ambassador, click here.

A better look at some of the Fitness Center's equipment.
City of Escondido
A better look at some of the Fitness Center's equipment.

