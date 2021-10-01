Escondido Community Foundation Awards $228K To Nine Mental Health Groups

A philanthropic organization Friday awarded $228,000 to nine Escondido-based organizations intended to improve the social and emotional wellbeing in the city.

The Escondido Community Foundation, an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation, provided the award to address issues of social isolation, anxiety, depression, suicide and abuse, and to provide specific support for young people in the community.

"The Escondido community has a long road of recovery from the effects of the ongoing pandemic," said Kenneth Lounsbery, board chair of The Escondido Community Foundation. "Our goal with this grant funding is to invest in our friends and neighbors from the inside out.

"These nine organizations and their programming will improve the social and emotional well-being of our Escondido community, especially those who are most at risk, to receive the support and care they need in this time," he said.

The grantees are: