San Diego

Escaped prisoner captured at US-Mexico Border

Michael A. Jacobson, 42, was in a Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego and never returned from an approved pass on Sept. 29

By City News Service and Eric S. Page

Michael A. Jacobson, 42, was late to return from an approved pass Sunday evening from a Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego, officials said

A state prisoner who walked away from a reentry program last week is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Michael A. Jacobson, 42, who was in a Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego and never returned from an approved pass on Sept. 29, was captured on Monday morning at about 11:20 at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said.

Jacobson was sentenced to nine years in prison for first-degree burglary as a second-striker with an enhancement for a prior felony conviction. He was imprisoned at the MCRP since Dec. 26, 2023.

San Diego County transferred Jacobson to the department of corrections on April 13, 2022.

"Jacobson’s case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney for possible escape charges," the CCDCR said Monday in a statement.

State prisoners are eligible for the reentry program after male offenders have two years or less to serve. They can serve the end of their sentences in the voluntary program. They receive help in dealing with substance abuse, mental health, medical care, employment and other services.

The MCRD says that since 1977, 99% of prisoners who escape or walk away from the program have been captured.

