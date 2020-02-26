San Diego County

Escaped Inmate From LA County Captured in San Diego

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Getty Images/CDCR

An inmate who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles was captured in San Diego one day later, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said.

During the inmate count at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 24, the staff at the Acton Conservation Camp discovered that Christian Ledon, 19, was missing. CDCR immediately notified local law enforcement.

Ledon was found and arrested at the Payless Car Rental at the San Diego International Airport on Feb. 25 at 8:25 p.m. with no incident. He was transferred to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional facility, the CDCR said.

Ledon has been held at CDCR since May 30, 2019, from San Diego County to serve a four-year sentence for a second-degree robbery. He was scheduled to be released in July 2021, CDCR said.

