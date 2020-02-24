High-Speed Chase Ends in North Park, 3 Detained

A silver car sped erratically through the Uptown area of San Diego Monday evening before at least two people bailed from the vehicle and into a canyon in North Park.

The silver sedan, which was reportedly stolen near the Balboa Naval Medical Center, was seen speeding through city streets of San Diego at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, video from SkyRanger 7 showed.

Officers were in pursuit of the sedan but stopped following closely due to unsafe conditions, according to the San Diego Police Department. Moments before the pursuit was called off, a back-seat passenger jumped out of the car in the middle of the street.

Minutes later, the driver and a front-seat passenger jumped out of the car as it was rolling towards a dead end on Palm Street near 32nd Street.

The pair fled into Switzer Canyon and officers gave chase on foot. San Diego police also searched for the suspects via helicopter above the canyon as night fell.

The car was left in a residential neighborhood, a block away from the Saint Agustin High School and only a few blocks from an elementary school. Patrol cars swarmed the abandoned car.

Two females and a male were detained, according to a tweet from SDPD just before 6:30 p.m.

**Police Activity**

Vehicle pursuit started but was terminated due to unsafe conditions. At a later time the vehicle was located at 3100 Palm Avenue. Two females and a male were detained. No injuries and no additional suspects at this time. pic.twitter.com/PdGg4AHHdH — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 25, 2020

The chase started on Park Boulevard in Balboa Park and the driver raced through multiple neighborhoods, including North Park and University Heights.

At one point, the driver lost control and drove onto a sidewalk. There was another point when the driver went into a cul-de-sac and had to turn around.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.