Epilepsy Foundation to Host Gingerbread City Drive-Thru Event at Liberty Station

'Tis the season for giving and helping others and the latter may be especially important this season due to the extra hardships brought upon countless communities by the coronavirus pandemic.

In typical years, year-end galas and holiday fundraisers would be held to help those in need. This year, however, has organizations shifting to virtual events or modifying their plans to keep attendants safe. The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County will be one of those organizations as they host their annual fundraising event but this time, with a twist.

The organization's Gingerbread City will be a drive-thru affair at Liberty Station that will feature awe-inspiring (and delicious) gingerbread structures. The sweet aroma of the holiday classic cookie will be accompanied by festive music and decorations.

The event takes place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And the best part? You'll safely be in your car the whole time there.

“We have 11 gingerbread artists joining us this year and when I say artists, it’s not like me building a little house from Michael’s," said Wendy Urushima-Conn, President & CEO, of Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County. "They are these incredible pastry creations so we have a working mom who is an incredible artist on the side. We also have someone who has been on the Food Network and has won in their pastry challenge."

The Epilepsy Foundation has been serving the San Diego community since 1954, offering personal advocacy and counseling, seizure first-aid training, and various services like expressive arts therapy and camp.

All of these services are free and available to anyone whose life is touched by epilepsy. That number may be more than you think; 50,000 San Diegans are impacted by the disorder.

Those who are interested in supporting The Epilepsy Foundation with this festive event can purchase tickets online.

Tickets start at $25 per car and the event is expected to sell out due to limited capacity. There are VIP upgrades available that include getting a family photo with Santa and a take-home wine and cheese package.

All of the money raised goes back into the foundation and the services it provides.