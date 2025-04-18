Tijuana River Valley

EPA director says he's coming to check out America's 2nd most endangered river

Tijuana River trails only the Mississippi as the most polluted rivers in the U.S.

By Joe Little

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Tijuana River is now the second most endangered river in America. That’s according to environmental organization American Rivers.

“We moved from number nine to number two, and that's concerning,” sighed Ramon Chairez, the education director for Un Mar de Colores.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Mississippi River is listed as the most endangered river in America.

“It's insane. There's toxic sewage. It makes you want to throw up,” fumed Coronado Mayor John Duncan while standing alongside the long-polluted Tijuana River.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

For decades, Tijuana sewage has made its way into the Tijuana River and Pacific Ocean. The problem became exponentially worse in 2020 when wastewater treatment plants on both sides of the international border stopped working.

“Both countries did not do a good job of funding their wastewater treatment plants or essentially prioritizing this,” Chairez said.

Billions of gallons of raw sewage have closed the water off Imperial Beach for most of the last four years. The sewage now regularly closes Silver Strand State Beach and Coronado.

Local

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Man fatally shot by San Diego police after chase ends in Golden Hill identified

Mission Hills 2 hours ago

San Diego police arrest driver accused in deadly Mission Hills hit-and-run

“I'm sure yellow signs on the beach in Coronado saying the ocean is polluted brought more attention to it,” Duncan said.

On Wednesday, Duncan joined other South Bay leaders to support proposed resolutions and actions that would put pressure, even levy sanctions on Mexico.

“Something needs to happen for each gallon of sewage that comes across the border into the United States,” Duncan said.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin said he will tour the border region Tuesday. He posted on X the sewage from Mexico needs to stop immediately.

This article tagged under:

Tijuana River Valley
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us