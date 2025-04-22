WATCH LIVE: EPA administrator visits San Diego to address Tijuana River sewage crisis

Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, is in San Diego Tuesday to inspect the Tijuana River Valley and hear firsthand from local leaders about the sewage crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Flying now to San Diego to meet this evening with my counterpart, Secretary Alicia Bárcena, about ENDING decades of raw sewage entering the US from Mexico. — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 21, 2025

Millions of gallons of polluted water flow freely across the border through the Tijuana River Valley and out to the ocean daily. Millions more are dumped directly into the Pacific Ocean from Mexico.

Congressman Mike Levin and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre are worried cuts to the embattled South Bay International Wastewater Treatment plant's operating budget could hurt the plant once it's finally fixed.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The White House also just dismissed the International Boundary and Water Commissioner, who spearheaded efforts to repair the plant.

These are issues they plan to address with Zeldin.

"Will he continue the momentum from the visit?" Levin said. "I want to make sure that we keep all the money that we've been able to appropriate throughout my time in Congress, over $653 million, so we could expand and improve the situation at the South Bay wastewater plant. Also, that we're continuing to have a collaborative and positive relationship with Mexico, making sure that they hold up their end of the deal as well."

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.