Tijuana River Valley

WATCH LIVE: EPA administrator visits San Diego to address Tijuana River sewage crisis

By NBC 7 Staff

Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, is in San Diego Tuesday to inspect the Tijuana River Valley and hear firsthand from local leaders about the sewage crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Millions of gallons of polluted water flow freely across the border through the Tijuana River Valley and out to the ocean daily. Millions more are dumped directly into the Pacific Ocean from Mexico.

Congressman Mike Levin and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre are worried cuts to the embattled South Bay International Wastewater Treatment plant's operating budget could hurt the plant once it's finally fixed.

The White House also just dismissed the International Boundary and Water Commissioner, who spearheaded efforts to repair the plant.

These are issues they plan to address with Zeldin.

"Will he continue the momentum from the visit?" Levin said. "I want to make sure that we keep all the money that we've been able to appropriate throughout my time in Congress, over $653 million, so we could expand and improve the situation at the South Bay wastewater plant. Also, that we're continuing to have a collaborative and positive relationship with Mexico, making sure that they hold up their end of the deal as well."

