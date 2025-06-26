Environmentalists sue city of Poway for developing in sensitive habitats

Two environmental groups filed a lawsuit this week against the city of Poway. The environmentalists argued the city isn’t following its own rules.

“A lot of that stuff is left on the shoulders of us citizens that know what's going on,” said Jeffrey Schmidt, president of Preserve Wild Poway. “We are an organization that advocates for conservation of our remaining open spaces.”

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Schmidt said Poway’s open space is home to endangered plants and animals. However, he said that open space itself is in danger because of unchecked development. He said that’s why Preserve Wild Poway and the Sierra Club filed a lawsuit against Poway.

“It is a big deal. It's huge. And it's being downplayed by people that want to build,” Schmidt said.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The basis of the lawsuit starts with Scripps Poway Parkway. Schmidt said the city created its Poway Subarea Habitat Conservation Plan in the 90s in order to build the six-lane road through sensitive habitat areas. The plan created rules to protect the environment from future development.

“The city shouldn't be handing out approvals unless they meet the plan,” declared Schmidt. “I don't think they're meeting their obligation. That's what the whole deal is about.”

A city of Poway spokeswoman couldn’t comment directly on the lawsuit. However, she did offer, “Over half of Poway’s 39.4 square-mile area is preserved as dedicated open space.”

Schmidt countered that may not always be the case if Poway doesn’t follow its own rules.

The 463-page complaint simply asks the State Superior Court to force Poway to comply with its own environmental plan.