Enriching summer art adventures for kids and families at SDMA

With school out for summer, parents all over Southern California are seeking enriching and fun activities to keep their kids engaged. The San Diego Museum of Art is the perfect destination, offering a dynamic lineup of family-focused programs, including interactive tours, engaging story times, and creative adventures in the heart of Balboa Park.

Read on for SDMA’s solutions for memorable summer days that blend learning, creativity, and enjoyment for the whole family.

Visiting the Museum is FREE for Kids

Complimentary general admission lets kids (age 17 or under) enjoy the Museum galleries and sculpture garden through every season. Children younger than 14 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (age 18 years or older) at all times.

Family Art Adventures

Free, interactive guided tours are available daily at the Museum, and they also offer regular Family Art Adventures, dynamic tours specially designed for families with school-aged children ages 5 to 12. Tour theme changes monthly and each family tour includes a hands-on art-making activity. All materials are provided. Free with Museum admission. RSVP requested.

Storytime in the Library

Families are invited to enjoy lively storytelling and readings of art-inspired children’s books at the SDMA Library. Each Storytime features a theme inspired by the SDMA collection and larger community celebrations.

Find a full rundown of SDMA’s kid and family summer offerings here, and visit the Museum Calendar to view a full list of upcoming programs and events.