Enforcement Team Set to Warn Public on Pandemic Rules at OB Drum Circle Gathering

A city-led enforcement team plans to be at a park in Ocean Beach Wednesday ahead of a weekly drum circle gathering that’s attracting crowds and “flagrantly” violating San Diego’s public health order.

Since June, a local group called Ocean Beach Drum Circle & Fire Dancing has been gathering every Wednesday on the grassy area next to the Ocean Beach Veterans Plaza and Ocean Front and Abbott streets.

The drum circle attracts spectators and, according to local leaders, the weekly crowd has gotten out of hand. Some locals are concerned because those who partake in the gatherings don’t always wear face masks or practice social distancing.

The gatherings also ignore San Diego’s Public Health Order and the rules brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic. One of those rules is that public gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed, and gatherings should be kept to members of the same household.

San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, who represents San Diego’s second district, including Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach, said Tuesday that she’s fed up with the OB drum circle gatherings at the park.

Campbell said it would be great if OB could get back to its old self, where people can gather and enjoy the public areas. Ultimately, Campbell said that’s what city leaders want, but it’s just not safe or possible right now with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“But right now, people who come here – with no mask, with no distancing – are being irresponsible and they could get sick,” Campbell told reporters Tuesday. “Deathly sick and die. Every day more and more San Diegans are dying. So, we have to get tough.”

Councilmember Jen Campbell came out strong, but folks looking forward to their Wdnesday night drum circle weren't budging.

On Tuesday, the city started its crackdown on the OB spot by putting an orange mesh fence around the grass and a sign reminding the public of the local COVID-19 restrictions.

But the fence did not sit well with some people.

NBC 7 spotted a man cutting down the barrier. When he was asked why he was doing that the man said, “Freedom.”

“Because we want to drum circle. We want to be free; we all want to gather together,” the man told NBC 7. “Because what they're doing is, they're trying to separate us. They're trying to separate us but we're all trying to come together right now. And that's what it is.”

Woh! This happening in Ocean Beach. This morning city crews put up mesh fences to prevent non-compliant gatherings. Several dudes now cutting them down! 1pm news conference scheduled by Councilmember Jen Campbell to address issue. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/I21jQs2QUR — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) August 11, 2020

Campbell and other city officials talked about plans to increase enforcement at the OB park Tuesday.

Joel Day, a senior advisor for COVID response and recovery for the city of San Diego, said the park near the Veterans Plaza has been a “community concern” for a long time. He said residents and businesses are worried about the potential spread of COVID-19 during those large Wednesday gatherings.

Working with the city, the community, and the county, Day said placing the barrier around the grass on Tuesday was a “test.” He said the barrier was a physical reminder that gathering in large groups is not allowed anywhere in the county right now.

But Day admitted that a “flimsy fence” wouldn’t do much if people were set on gathering at the park.

As expected, that didn’t go over too well. Here’s what’s left of that mesh fence the city put up this morning to put an end to gatherings at Veterans Park in OB. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/QlIpRHG4NO — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) August 11, 2020

So, the next step, Day said, was to send an enforcement team to the spot Wednesday afternoon, before the drum circle event.

Day said an “interdisciplinary team” – pulled together at the direction of the mayor and city of San Diego – would gather around 3 p.m. at the park. They plan to stand there for several hours to let people know that gathering in a large crowd is a violation of the public health order.

Day said the enforcement is meant to help protect the city’s most vulnerable residents from the spread of COVID-19.

“Asymptomatic transmission has occurred in our communities and it is unacceptable to put more people at risk,” he said.

According to Day and Campbell, San Diego Police Department officers were at the park last Wednesday following up on noise complaints and checking for open containers at the drum circle gathering. They also reminded the group about social distancing.

The city, Day said, will continue to work with the SDPD and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to enforce the public health order at the OB park and across the county.

If their approach of “constant communication, outreach and education” doesn’t work, the city will elevate the OB park situation to county partners so a cease and desist order can be issued.

Day said both SDSO and SDPD have the power to enforce COVID-19 compliance, and anyone who breaks the rules could face a fine of up to $1,000.

Day said the barrier and the city’s enforcement efforts at the park this week are a “plea.”

“We are saying that you need to stop,” Day added.

NBC 7 spoke with a member of the drum circle who said that if the group can't gather at the OB park, they will move their weekly gathering to another area.

Mark Winkie, president of the Ocean Beach Town Council, said he’s been working with the city regarding the public health order, but the work must continue.

“It’s important to get it right,” he said.

Winkie said he was “disappointed” that the park had been roped off Tuesday but was also disappointed to see the mesh barrier had been torn down.

Winkie said he wants an “education first” approach to the enforcement efforts in OB, including city employees speaking with the drum circle and reminding the group to wear face masks and keep a proper social distance.

Winkie said if he can’t predict if the warning/education approach will work but added, “I can tell you, there are people that congregate here, that are socially responsible and would be willing to listen.”

But if that's not enough to change the behaviors, Winkie understands the next step would be to close the park.

“If it doesn’t work, then we’re back to a situation that this has to be removed from the community for a long period of time,” he said.

Winkie said the city has been helpful in communicating with the OB Town Council during the pandemic health orders, and he appreciates that. He noted that it’s a challenge for the city and county to work together to enforce the public health order, and, so, putting up a barrier is easier.

He said the OB Town Council will continue working with the city to adapt to the pandemic rules.

The city of San Diego will be releasing details on how to enforce health orders in Ocean Beach, where large gatherings have been reported.

The county said it is aware of the problem at the OB location. County leaders are in the process of forming COVID-19 compliance teams that can better enforce health order violations like this.

Over the past few months, as the pandemic wears on, the county has had trouble enforcing the health order at places like gyms and houses of worship. The gatherings near Veterans Plaza are a similar story.

The current San Diego County Public Health Order – just as it did when the coronavirus pandemic reached our region in mid-March – still prohibits gatherings among people who are not part of the same household.

The health order says gatherings may “exacerbate the spread of COVID-19” and bring people too close together for a prolonged period. The public health order says it’s difficult to trace exposure to COVID-19 “when large numbers of people attend a single event or are at a single location.” You can read the most current version of the San Diego County Public Health Order in full here or below.