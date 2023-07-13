San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Endangered Milky Storks at Safari Park Produce Nine Chicks

A team of conservationists has been working to aid birds previously living in wildlife facilities in North America to produce new chicks

By City News Service

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Nine milky stork chicks have hatched -- one last month -- at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in an effort to save the critically endangered species, zoo officials said Thursday.

The zoo's Wildlife Alliance conducted the first medical checkup this week on the chick that hatched in June. The checkup involved looking for irregularities, obtaining weight, collecting samples to determine sex and implanting a microchip.

"This checkup went very fast," said Andrew Stehly, curator of birds at Safari Park. "The chick was deemed healthy and was reunited with its parents. It is a tremendous honor every time I see a new chick because it increases my confidence that we will save these birds."

San Diego News

Pacific Beach Jul 12

Free shuttle service makes debut in Pacific Beach

San Diego Jul 8

Guide: List of farmers markets around San Diego County

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The zoo program brought North America's last 23 surviving milky storks to a habitat at the Safari Park more than two years ago.

A team of conservationists has been working to aid birds previously living in wildlife facilities in North America to produce new chicks.

The world's population of milky storks has fallen substantially since the late 1980s, a zoo official said. Scientists said the decline in the bird's population was brought about by habitat destruction and deforestation from human activities such as fish farming, rice cultivation, human resettlement and increased wildlife trafficking.

In 2008, the birds' global population dropped to less than 2,200, alarming conservationists and leading them to change their status to endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list of threatened species.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo Safari ParkStorks
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us