Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dog Who She Says Was Dognapped by Amazon Driver

An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever after she says an Amazon driver stole the pup after delivering a package to her doorstep.

NBC 7 was there to capture the reunion as Finn was returned to Denise Reppenhagen.

Finn, the Golden Retriever, is back with her owner after being swiped by an Amazon Flex driver a week ago!!! @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/yGx5un9hks — Jackie Crea (@JackieCreaTV) October 30, 2022

Finn was microchipped and, accordinReppenhagen says she checked on Finn's microchip registration early Sunday and saw a flag from Labrador Rescuers, a local rescue. Finn was picked up in El Centro earlier this week after someone contacted the rescue alerting them to his location.

A foster family cared for Finn until he was reunited with Denise.

NBC 7 spoke with San Diego Sheriff detectives who said they are not able to release any information about their investigation.

On Oct. 9, Reppenhagen said her daughter had come home about 30 minutes before her, said hello to the dogs, and closed the garage door. She didn't realize Finn was left outside. By the time Reppenagen got home, her good boy was gone.

"We put up posters. I called all the shelters," Denise Reppenhagen said.

Two weeks went by without Finn, then Reppenhagen got a tip that suggested she check her neighbor's security cameras.

"The neighbor witnessed the Amazon driver arriving, delivering the package, and then putting the dog in her car and driving away. So, then I checked my Amazon orders and I indeed had an order," Reppenhagen said.

Before taking off, the driver seemed to look back toward the property.

A neighbor's security camera spotted the driver leading the dog back to her car and driving off.

"I was in complete disbelief," Reppenhagen said. "I couldn't breathe. I literally couldn't breathe."

Reppenhagen said she immediately contacted Amazon and filed a report with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Amazon confirmed the driver was delivering packages for the company at the time.

Amazon Spokesperson Branden Baribeau responded to NBC 7 about the situation:

This is a very serious situation and I want to offer our sincerest apologies to the Reppenhagen family. We’ve offered them our full support during this difficult time, and we’ve suspended the driver involved in this incident pending the outcome of the investigation.

