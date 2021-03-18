San Diego

‘Encinitas Up Close': Public Art Project Displays 53 Colorful Mosaics at Santa Fe Drive Undercrossing

The mosaics panels will be permanently displayed at the undercrossing for San Diegans to see

Up to 53 colorful mosaic panels are on display at the Santa Fe Drive undercrossing in the City of Encinitas as part of the Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC project.

The colorful mosaics were created by Encinitas high school, college students and adult artists.

Each panel is 3' X 5' and is placed on the north and south walls of the bike and pedestrian lanes. The mosaics panels will be permanently displayed at the undercrossing for San Diegans to see.

City of Encinitas
The north wall of the "Encinitas: Up Close" mosaics, a new public art installation.

For those who can't see it in person, the city of Encinitas created a new public art website that includes an online walking tour. The tour includes images of each mosaic accompanied by a statement by the artists and their biography.

The theme of the art project is "Encinitas Up Close," where the mosaics "depict local flora and fauna, including people, abstract or representational in form."

"The public art installation reflects the culture of the five communities of Encinitas," the city said.

To view the art project online, click here.

In July 2020, Caltrans and SANDAG completed construction on new bicycle and
pedestrian paths under Interstate 5 at Santa Fe Drive and Encinitas Boulevard in the City of Encinitas as part of Build NCC.

