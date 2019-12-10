Encinitas teen Kat Hammock’s sensational run on NBC’s “The Voice” came to an end Tuesday, but not without leaving one more lasting impression on her coach and fans back home.

Hammock performed among the top 8 on the hit show Monday night but came in the bottom three in voting results. She was given another shot thanks to America’s Instant Save, but didn’t make the cut.

The 18-year-old was selected on Team Blake at the start of the show, spending weeks under the guidance of country music star Blake Shelton.

After her performance Monday night, Shelton was again left in awe, telling Hammock, "I'm going to see this through with you, you need to make music.”

And though she didn’t move on to the finals, Shelton made it clear he was still in her corner and told her several times he’d like to continue working with her.

In addition to Shelton, Hammock made her parents and all the people supporting her in Encinitas ultra-proud. Weekly watch parties were organized so that her friends and family could watch her shine together.

'It's been absolutely incredible because it is just so amazing to see

someone you've always looked up to on T.V. and she's just doing such a good job and I'm so proud of her," said Mia Davis, Hammock's first piano student.

Last week Hammock proved she’s still the one after surviving another

elimination. She fought hard, singing Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” and secured her coveted seat during eliminations.

“Listening to this makes me feel like I am skipping through a field of sunflowers in a rom-com movie,” read one comment on a YouTube

video of her performance.

Hammock told NBC 7 in November that she was “blessed and honored to be in this group,” under Shelton's tutelage.

“I still can’t believe that Blake turned for me. Honestly, I’d always wanted

him as a coach if he was to turn for me, and to have him turn around and give such a wonderful pitch for me was just a dream come true,” Hammock said.

"This community is very tight. They’ve been involved in it for a very

long time, so they all know Kat. Everybody is super excited for her,” Hammock's father told NBC 7.

Hammock began singing in her church choir in the fourth grade and devoted herself to learning piano shortly after.

“They've seen her in church. They’ve seen her work so hard and put in 100%

to everything that she does, and it's paid off,” Hammock's voice coach Anne

Marie Oldham said.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC 7 at 8 p.m.