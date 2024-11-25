Encinitas

Encinitas shark-riding cupid sculpture approved despite criticism

The sculpture will be displayed for two years before being returned to the artist, Encinitas city leaders say

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new sculpture in Encinitas has caused an uproar among city leaders and community members. The Encinitas City Council voted this week to allow a shark statue named "Neptune Jr." to be placed atop a pole at Leucadia Oaks Park.

It's part of a short-term loan. The sculpture was part of two art installations approved to go in city parks.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Critics say Neptune Jr. should not be installed because it serves as an endorsement for Christianity and is disrespectful to marine animals.

Covering Encinitas

California Nov 13

2nd ‘sea serpent' found in San Diego this year washed up in Encinitas

Encinitas Nov 2

World's largest women's skateboarding competition takes place in Encinitas

Encinitas Nov 8

Teen in Encinitas raped near Moonlight Beach, suspect in custody: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Sharks are not play things. They're not pool toys. This isn't sport, should not be portrayed as such for dominance or amusement. We can have a much healthier relationship with wildlife than this," one speaker said at the city council meeting.

Supporters say it's about inspiring creative values.

"This sculpture will instill meaning and values in a space that holds potential for community growth and youth development," another speaker said.

Encinitas city leaders say the Neptune Jr. sculpture will be on display for about two years before being returned to its artist.

This article tagged under:

Encinitas
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us