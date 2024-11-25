Encinitas shark-riding cupid sculpture approved despite criticism

A new sculpture in Encinitas has caused an uproar among city leaders and community members. The Encinitas City Council voted this week to allow a shark statue named "Neptune Jr." to be placed atop a pole at Leucadia Oaks Park.

It's part of a short-term loan. The sculpture was part of two art installations approved to go in city parks.

Critics say Neptune Jr. should not be installed because it serves as an endorsement for Christianity and is disrespectful to marine animals.

"Sharks are not play things. They're not pool toys. This isn't sport, should not be portrayed as such for dominance or amusement. We can have a much healthier relationship with wildlife than this," one speaker said at the city council meeting.

Supporters say it's about inspiring creative values.

"This sculpture will instill meaning and values in a space that holds potential for community growth and youth development," another speaker said.

Encinitas city leaders say the Neptune Jr. sculpture will be on display for about two years before being returned to its artist.