Encinitas Parents Protest LGBTQ Halloween Event For Kids Posted on School Website

A group of about 60 people Tuesday night was protesting a queer Halloween party advertised for youth and families that was posted on the Encinitas Unified School District’s digital community page.

Boo Bash, billed as the "queerest free Halloween party for youth and families," made it onto the district's digital hub called PeachJar.

To the dismay of many parents, community activists and school board candidates were upset by the event and took their frustration outside district headquarters Tuesday night.

“It is very clear what the agenda is, it is not a family-friendly event and the district is lying to our children and these are our children,“ home school parent Joleene Burts said.

The director of TransFamily Support Services, which is hosting the event, told NBC 7 the advertisement wouldn’t have appeared on the PeachJar platform without the district’s permission. The district however, released a statement Tuesday saying that it was actually pulled from PeachJar three weeks ago because it did not meet approval criteria. The district gave no further explanation.

According to the flyer, Boo Bash is an afternoon event with a costume contest, trick-or-treating, games, and a family-friendly drag show.

On TransFamily Support Services' website, the event is further described as a "Spooky Block-Style Party" with food trucks, trick-or-treating down businesses on University Avenue and a Disney villain drag show.

The web page also lists its sponsors as Fabulous Hillcrest, Rich's, SD Loyals, North County LGBTQ Center and San Diego Pride.

“These drag queens are going to be performing a Disney villain show and they are going to be dressed appropriately to Disney villain themes, just as you would see any other entertainer wear who is doing entertainment for young children,” said Kathie Moehlig, Director of TransFamily Support Services.

Not everyone is convinced. Encinitas Parent Nick Satriano and his son and daughter were among the demonstrators.

“Let the parents teach the kids what they should until the kids are at an old enough age to think for themselves,“ Satriano said.

While the flyer was pulled from the Encinitas district website, Moehlig said it appears on at least four other school PeachJar sites.

Tuesday’s protest will not spell the end of Boo Bash, Moehlig said.

The party is scheduled for Oct. 29 under the Pride flag in Hillcrest.

While Tuesday’s demonstration was in Encinitas, organizers said the event is open to all LGBTQ families and allies in the region.