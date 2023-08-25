Encinitas man, 90, behind bars, accused of stabbing elderly wife in Olivenhain home

A 90-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly stabbing his wife during an argument at their northern San Diego County home.

The alleged domestic assault in the 1000 block of West C Street in the upscale Olivenhain neighborhood of Encinitas was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff's Station responded after a neighbor called 911 about a woman who came to the door with visible injuries asking for help," SDSO said Friday in a news release.

Paramedics took the 82-year-old-woman to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Matthew Carpenter said.

Deputies arrested her husband, Clark Sandknop, who turned 90 on Tuesday. He has been booked on charges of attempted murder and felony elder abuse.

Sandknop was treated for minor injuries before being booked into county jail in Vista. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.