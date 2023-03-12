Encinitas Man, 28, Killed After Crashing Into Tree in Rancho Santa Fe

A 28-year-old Encinitas man died this weekend when a vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree in Rancho Santa Fe.

The crash happened near 16224 Rambla De Las Flores at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The unidentified victim was driving a silver Toyota Matrix eastbound on Rambla De Las Flores and "for reasons still under investigation, the driver veered off the roadway and collided (with) a tree," the CHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact its Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.

It is not yet known if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the crash.