Encinitas Lifeguards Adapt to Reopening Beaches With ‘Summer-Like’ Crowds

Several San Diego County cities have partially reopened their beaches after a nearly month-long closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the opening comes with a lot of restrictions and duties for lifeguards.

Encinitas Marine Safety Captain Larry Giles said Monday looked like Opening Day for Del MarRracing because hundreds of people filled Moonlight Beach.

“The way we're seeing things develop, summer started yesterday,” said Captain Giles.

Tuesday at Moonlight Beach #Encinitas where lifeguard capt tells me yesterday looked like Del Mar Opening Day. Today crowds have thinned out says folks are complying but they have back-up from @SDSheriff Deputies & they‘re writing citations @nbcsandiego https://t.co/82EOUxUFTM pic.twitter.com/NypZd0Mp2V — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) April 28, 2020

Encinitas Lifeguards are adjusting to the new wave of crowds hitting the beaches and it comes with its own set of rules.

Beachgoers can run, walk or jog on the beach, but cannot be stationery or play in the sand. People can also swim, surf or paddleboard but, there is no shore fishing or boating allowed. All parking lots are closed until further notice.

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies are helping lifeguards out by patrolling the sand and also guarding blocked off beach entrances. The City placed new barricades that close off every beach entrance between Leucadia and Encinitas other than Moonlight Beach.

“The deputies are definitely heavy lifters of this situation here with all the enforcement going on,” said Capt. Giles.

Deputies are also giving out warnings and citations to those that don't comply.

“Additional lifeguards we're bringing on is to help educate and manage folks for physical distancing so they don't get up to beach and we don't get groups and have to close the beach down,” said Capt. Giles. “We're trying to prevent that from happening."

San Diego County's Public Health Order was modified to allow for surfing, swimming, and other in-water activities at some regional beaches, effective April 27 at sunrise.

However, the order called for individual cities to make decisions on when they will open up their beaches and allow access to the ocean. Cities will also decide hours for openings and set guidelines more strict but not less strict than the county's guidelines.

Several city leaders across San Diego’s northern coast, including leaders in Encinitas, told NBC 7 they were caught off guard at the county’s announcement that beaches could reopen, leaving them scrambling to create plans to move forward.

Despite, on Monday, all beaches but the ones in Carlsbad, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and state-run beaches were reopened, each with their own set of restrictions for residents.

Here are the rules for the beaches that are open in San Diego County:

San Diego

Allowed: Swimming, surfing (not allowed on San Diego Bay), single-person paddling and kayaking in the ocean; walking and running on the beach

Not Allowed: Stopping, sitting, lying down on the beach; access to boardwalks and piers, parking lots and Fiesta Island; boating; gatherings of any kind

Coronado

Allowed: Swimming, surfing, single-person paddling and kayaking in the ocean; walking and running on the beach

Not Allowed: Loitering, laying on the sand, gathering in groups of any sizes and using fire pits; access to Dog Beach and Sunset Park; parking

Beaches will be closed at sunset

Imperial Beach

Allowed: Walking and jogging on the beach but a face covering is required

Not Allowed: Entering the water (temporary closure is due to pollution); stopping, sitting, lying down on the beach; gatherings of any size; access to parking lots, street ends or the pier

Encinitas

Allowed: Access to Moonlight Beach only for walking and running in a select "active zone"; swimming, surfing, paddling and kayaking in the ocean

Not Allowed: Gatherings of any kind, stopping, standing, sitting or lying down; games or other sports; access to parking lots and parking on Coast Highway

Oceanside

Allowed: Running and walking on beaches; swimming, surfing, paddling and kayaking in the ocean

Not Allowed: Standing sitting or lying down' gatherings, group exercising or group games, recreational boating; access to the pier or the amphitheater; access to the strand except for vehicles (residents will be allowed to access their property); parking lots are closed

These beaches are still closed: Carlsbad, Del Mar, Solana Beach, state beaches across San Diego County.



