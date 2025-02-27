Encinitas

Suspect in deadly Encinitas hit-and-run believed to be driving gray 2019-2023 Audi Q3: SDSO

Emily Hernandez was walking in the 900 block of North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas when an SUV struck her shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

By City News Service

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department believes the hit-and-run suspect was driving a gray 2019-2023 Audi Q3 similar to the one pictured above.

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help identifying a motorist responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a 66-year-old woman last month on an oceanfront roadway near Leucadia State Beach.

The victim, identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office as Emily Hernandez, was walking in the 900 block of North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas when a gray 2019- to 2023-model Audi Q3 struck her shortly before 7 p.m. Jan. 19, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Following the impact, the driver of the SUV fled, Sgt. Jeremy Collis said. Paramedics took Hernandez to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Police are looking for a hit-and-run killer who took the life of a 66-year-old woman walking near the coast in North County, reports NBC 7's Kelvin Henry.
Copyright City News Service

