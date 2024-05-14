Encinitas brothers' argument ends with one stabbed to death, the other in custody

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Encinitas, allegedly by his younger brother.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday found Miguel Mozo-Hernandez of Encinitas suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen in the 300 block of Sprucewood Drive, near the eastern end of Santa Fe Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Michael Krugh said.

Deputies found Mozo-Hernandez's 17-year-old brother a half-mile away near the LA Fitness in the 200 block of South El Camino Real and took him into custody on suspicion of murder. The suspect's name has been withheld because he is a minor.

Investigators believe the boy stabbed Mozo-Hernandez during a fight in the front yard of a home in Encinitas.

"At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation," Krugh said Tuesday.