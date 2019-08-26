Deadly Encanto Crash Ejects Driver's Engine Into Parked Car

The engine of a car was ejected and sent across the roadway after a driver crashed into a metal pole and died in Encanto early Monday morning, first responders told NBC 7.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Woodman Street.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews cut the roof off of the car to gain access to the trapped victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The impact of the collision ejected the engine from the car and sent it flying across the roadway and wedging itself into the side of a nearby parked car. Video of the scene showed the parked car surrounded in some debris with its driver’s-side door completely removed from the vehicle.

The metal pole supports overhead trolley lines. Authorities confirmed trolley service in the area will be shut down.

Police issued a SigAlert on Imperial Avenue between North 66th Street and 68th Street.

SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue are responding to the scene.

No other information was available.

