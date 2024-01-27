Encanto auto body shop, other small businesses recovering after storm

Woodman Auto Body in the Encanto neighborhood ended up being in the middle of the historic flooding that hit San Diego on Jan. 22.

“We noticed it was raining, nothing abnormal. Then, when we heard the speed of the water, we were like, 'Damn, we are having a good rain,'” manager Zaida Sanchez said.

Moments later, the situation changed.

“We saw trash cans coming down, trees, and it was shocking when I saw the black fencing that protects the channel, it was just turned out and cars were just bumping,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said Woodman Auto Body has more $100,000 of damage and lost productivity.

“We have to find a way to get back on our feet and start working again and producing,” Sanchez said.

Emergency grant funds for storm-impacted small businesses

The city of San Diego announced on Friday that the city will provide emergency grants of up to $5,000 for storm-impacted small businesses and nonprofits.

The current budget for the program is $370,000 through the city’s Small Business Enhancement Program. Only businesses with fewer than 12 employees are eligible for the grant, according to the city’s news release.

The application period will open in February.

