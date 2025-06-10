grocery shopping

Noticing empty shelves at the grocery store? Here's the reason why

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hackers are to blame for lightly stocked or empty shelves at grocery stores.

United Natural Foods, a major supplier to Whole Foods and other retailers, said a cyberattack disrupted its operations.

The company took certain parts of its systems offline in recent days.

A Whole Foods spokesperson said the company is working to restock shelves as quickly as possible.

United Natural Foods said the attack temporarily affected its ability to fulfill and distribute customer orders.

Last year, it signed an eight-year extension to be the primary distributor for Whole Foods.

This article tagged under:

grocery shoppingCybersecurity
