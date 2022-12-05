Employee Shot During Armed Robbery in Oceanside

Police are seeking two suspects Monday stemming from an armed robbery at an ampm in Oceanside that left an employee hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oceanside Police responded to the ampm located at 1990 Oceanside Boulevard to find an employee, a man whose identity was not released, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to authorities.

The suspects entered the store, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money, according to the OPD.

The employee tried to chase the robbers out of the store with a stick when one of the suspects opened fire on him, striking his abdomen area with a bullet, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his status was unknown, according to authorities,

The suspects are described as two 5-foot, 10-inch Hispanic males approximately 20 to 25 years old, according to the OPD.

One suspect was dressed in black hooded sweatshirt with black pants, and black shoes and was armed with a black semi-auto handgun while the second robber wore a gray New Balance hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and black shoes, according to authorities.

OPD detectives were actively investigating the shooting and trying to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD's Crimes of Violence detective at 760-435-4698.