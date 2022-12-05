OCEANSIDE

Employee Shot During Armed Robbery in Oceanside

The suspects entered the store, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money, according to the OPD.

By City News Service

Police are seeking two suspects Monday stemming from an armed robbery at an ampm in Oceanside that left an employee hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oceanside Police responded to the ampm located at 1990 Oceanside Boulevard to find an employee, a man whose identity was not released, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to authorities.

The suspects entered the store, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money, according to the OPD.

San Diego County Stories

Mira Mesa 1 hour ago

Update to Mira Mesa Community Plan Adds Room for 24K Homes

fentanyl 7 hours ago

2 Poway Men Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl That Killed Cal Fire Firefighter

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The employee tried to chase the robbers out of the store with a stick when one of the suspects opened fire on him, striking his abdomen area with a bullet, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his status was unknown, according to authorities,

The suspects are described as two 5-foot, 10-inch Hispanic males approximately 20 to 25 years old, according to the OPD.

One suspect was dressed in black hooded sweatshirt with black pants, and black shoes and was armed with a black semi-auto handgun while the second robber wore a gray New Balance hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and black shoes, according to authorities.

OPD detectives were actively investigating the shooting and trying to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD's Crimes of Violence detective at 760-435-4698.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us