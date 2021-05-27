Emanuel, Garcetti, Burns Offered Ambassadorships: Sources

President Joe Biden has decided on his picks for key ambassadors to China, Japan and India, and expects to announce them in the coming weeks, NBC News reported Thursday, citing three administration officials.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been offered the role of U.S. ambassador to Japan. NBC News reported in February that Biden was considering Emanuel, a former chief of staff in the Obama White House, for the job in Tokyo.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been offered the ambassadorship in India. Garcetti, a Democrat, has been mayor since 2013.

Former Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns has been offered the job as Biden’s envoy to China.

Burns, a longtime U.S. diplomat, has served under presidents of both parties, and was previously U.S. ambassador to NATO and to Greece, as well as serving as State Department spokesman.