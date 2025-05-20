Elton John's Curebound concert at Petco Park raises $11.5M for cancer research

Curebound's 2025 Concert for Cures earlier this month featuring Elton John at Petco Park raised more than $11.5 million in support of cancer research, it was announced Tuesday.

This makes the event the largest single-day fundraising event in San Diego history, Curebound said.

The semi-retired John, 78, returned to the stage before more than 27,000 people to raise money for the philanthropic organization, which raises and invests strategic funding for cancer research.

Previous headliners of the show have included Alicia Keys with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra and Ed Sheeran performing to sold-out crowds at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

"We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community, our sponsors and Elton John," Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger said. "This concert was about more than music -- it was about momentum and raising funds we urgently need to fast-track collaborative cancer research that supports our vision of cures in our lifetime."

Since launching in 2022, Concert for Cures has raised $20 million to support early-phase adult and pediatric cancer research at Southern California's premier research institutions.