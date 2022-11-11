Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Hit by Car in Mira Mesa: SDPD

An investigation is underway in Mira Mesa after an elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities received a call of the crash just after 7:30 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Polaris Drive and Capricorn Way. There, the pedestrian was seen under a Toyota Tacoma, suffering from a head injury.

The name of the victim was not immediately available, but SDPD described that individual as being 70 to 80 years old. Police did not mention if the driver was taken into custody or what charges they could potentially face.

As a result of the investigation, the intersection of Polaris Drive and Capricorn Way will be closed until further notice.