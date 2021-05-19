Elderly Man Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Casa De Oro

A 74-year-old man suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking across an onramp near Mount Helix, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before 5:55 a.m. at the onramp from Bancroft Drive to westbound state Route 94 in Casa De Oro, an unincorporated area just north of Spring Valley, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pedestrian was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries, he said.

A description of the driver or the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the CHP's El Cajon office at (619) 401-2000.