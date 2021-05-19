Hit-and-Run

Elderly Man Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Casa De Oro

By City News Service

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A 74-year-old man suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking across an onramp near Mount Helix, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before 5:55 a.m. at the onramp from Bancroft Drive to westbound state Route 94 in Casa De Oro, an unincorporated area just north of Spring Valley, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pedestrian was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries, he said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 108 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Craft Brewing 10 mins ago

Modern Times Beer CEO Steps Down Amid Craft Brewing's Me-Too Moment

A description of the driver or the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the CHP's El Cajon office at (619) 401-2000.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Hit-and-RunInvestigationsearchCasa de OroMount Helix
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us