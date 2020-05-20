Elderly Man in Wheelchair Fatally Struck by Car in El Cajon

An elderly man in a wheelchair was fatally hit by a car Tuesday night in El Cajon, according to authorities.

Police and fire officials said officers received a call of a pedestrian crash at about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Broadway and First street. There, authorities discovered an elderly man with serious injuries.

The man was treated at the scene before he was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

As the investigation developed, authorities determined a white Toyota Camry had been traveling eastbound on Broadway when the man, who was in a wheelchair, was crossing Broadway against a red light.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities said. Police said drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the fatality.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.