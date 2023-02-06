Elderly Man Behind Bars After Shooting, Killing Wife in Skyline: San Diego Police

An 84-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his wife during an argument at their house in Skyline Monday was arrested.

Police received a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. about a report of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon inside a house in the 200 block of Siena Street, near Skyline Drive, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Jud Campbell.

Southeastern Division officers responded to the call and located Mikal Ahmad and his 78-year-old wife Mildred. Mildred Ahmad was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department paramedics performed lifesaving aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Campbell said.

Mikal Ahmad was arrested and later booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, Campbell said.

An investigation by detectives indicates the shooting occurred during an argument, a family member discovered the shooting, took the gun from Mikal Ahmad and called police, Campbell said. The gun was collected as evidence, Campbell said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.