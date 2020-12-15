Elderly Couple Found Shot at Mt. Helix Home: SDSO

A homicide investigation is underway after sheriff’s deputies said an elderly couple was found fatally shot in their home in the Mt. Helix neighborhood.

The grim discovery was made Monday after a family member, concerned for the wellbeing of the couple, called authorities after not hearing from them for several days. As a result, deputies responded to the 4900 block of Resmar Road to conduct a welfare check.

Inside the home, responding units discovered a man and woman, who they described as elderly, shot. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said: “no suspects are believed to be outstanding.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. After hour calls can be made at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.