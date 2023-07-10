Elderly brothers found in East County dead for ‘some time': San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Authorities Monday publicly identified two elderly brothers found dead over the weekend in a home in a rural neighborhood east of Lakeside.

The deaths of Kenneth Burchette, 76, and his 84-year-old sibling, Wilburn, in the 15500 block of Creek Hills Road in unincorporated East County were reported Sunday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Both men appeared to have been deceased for some time," Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

The sheriff's department said someone called on Saturday a little after 5 p.m. to report a death and that first responders made the discovery less than 15 minutes later.

How the brothers died remains under investigation, the lieutenant said. Autopsies are planned to determine causes of death.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call the sheriff's homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 during the day or, after hours, at (858) 565-5200. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.